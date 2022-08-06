Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

