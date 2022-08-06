Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,310,394.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

