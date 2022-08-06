Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

