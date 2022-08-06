ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $285.48 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.61. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

