IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after buying an additional 102,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $413.21 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.74 and its 200 day moving average is $502.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

