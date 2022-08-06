Independent Advisor Alliance Has $477,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.