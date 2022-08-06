Independent Advisor Alliance Has $560,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $178,278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,714,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $57,517,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

