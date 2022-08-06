JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

