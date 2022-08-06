Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 33,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

