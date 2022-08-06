RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.