Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,728,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.