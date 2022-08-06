Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

JPM stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

