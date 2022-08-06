Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $231.55 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

About Nordson

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

