Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 731,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,323 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $33.63 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,363.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

