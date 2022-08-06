233,843 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 233,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after buying an additional 380,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $17,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COLM opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.