Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,779 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.58.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $372.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.10. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.21 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

