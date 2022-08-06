Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.89 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 25.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $75.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.