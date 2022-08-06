Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,884 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 615,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

