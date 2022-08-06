Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 5,788 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.45.

ABC opened at $141.31 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

