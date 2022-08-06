Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $103.53 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

