Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

EQR opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.