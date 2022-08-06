Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 160,332 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160,332 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chemours by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chemours by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chemours by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.