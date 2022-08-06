Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2,377.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

