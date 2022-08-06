Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

LULU stock opened at $317.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.