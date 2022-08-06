Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,661 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,454,029 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

