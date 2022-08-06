First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.04.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

