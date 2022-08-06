Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 627.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

