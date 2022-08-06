Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 343,061 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

