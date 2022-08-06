Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $182,300,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth about $36,431,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $4,359.73 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,239.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,543.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $82.45 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

