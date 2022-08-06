Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,719 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.