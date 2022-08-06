Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,133 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.