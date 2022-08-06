Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70,992 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its 200-day moving average is $279.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

