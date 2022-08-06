Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $24,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.