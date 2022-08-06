RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.73.

ROP opened at $431.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

