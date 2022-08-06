RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 551 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

