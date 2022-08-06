Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 111,908 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.