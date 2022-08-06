RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 210,000 Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 210,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 119,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

