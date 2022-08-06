FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after buying an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,009,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.70.

FLT stock opened at $226.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

