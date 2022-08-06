Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,122 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $24,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 424,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,327,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,675,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,478,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

