RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.