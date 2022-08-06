RMB Capital Management LLC Has $507,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

