RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

