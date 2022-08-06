AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $120.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,867 shares of company stock valued at $79,891,112. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

