Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

