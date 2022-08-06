RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

