RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $157.51 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

