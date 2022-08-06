Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

