RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $178.40 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

