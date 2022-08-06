RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

