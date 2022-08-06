Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.